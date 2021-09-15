India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 75.89 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 61,15,690 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, country’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 75.89Cr (75,89,12,277) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 76,68,216 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 80 consecutive days now.

27,176 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

16,10,829tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 54.60 Cr (54,60,55,796) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.00% remains less than 3% for the last 82 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.69%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 16 days and below 5% for 99 consecutive days now.va

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,65,064 2nd Dose 86,27,893 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,39,480 2nd Dose 1,41,57,234 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 30,62,20,932 2nd Dose 4,70,46,927 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 14,55,58,893 2nd Dose 6,43,69,047 Over 60 years 1st Dose 9,41,72,886 2nd Dose 5,00,53,921 Total 75,89,12,277

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of 38,012 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,25,22,171.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.62%.