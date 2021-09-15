7 rivers rise up due to incessant rain creating flood situation in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Tension grips locals, as many as seven major rivers across the state rises up due to incessant rain creating flood like situation, here on Wednesday.

As per reports, the water level of Mahanadi is swelling up at Naraj followed with the Devi River near Alipingala, Ib River in Sundergarh, Brahmani River is rising at Jenapur and Panposh, the Brahmani River is flowing above the danger level at Akhuapada.

Besides, the Subarnarekha River and the Budhabalanga River has swollen up near Rajghat as well as Jamsolaghat and near National Highway-5.

Further, Jalaka River is flowing above the danger level at Mathani, while the Bansadhara River is swelling near Gunupur affecting the locals life at large, said sources.