New Delhi: India reports 27,176 new COVID19 cases, 38,012 recoveries, and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry

Total cases: 3,33,16,755

Active cases: 3,51,087

Total recoveries: 3,25,22,171

Death toll: 4,43,497

Total Vaccination: 75,89,12,277 (61,15,690 in last 24 hrs)