Odisha: Khordha District Reports 170 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 170 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 444 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 26th September

New Positives Cases: 444

Of which 0-18 years: 59

In quarantine: 258

Local contacts: 186

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 8

2. Balasore: 16

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 3

6. Cuttack: 73

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 3

9. Ganjam: 6

10. Jagatsinghpur: 13

11. Jajpur: 22

12. Jharsuguda: 3

13. Kendrapada: 5

14. Keonjhar: 3

15. Khurda: 170

16. Mayurbhanj: 37

17. Nayagarh: 8

18. Nuapada: 1

19. Puri: 7

20. Rayagada: 9

21. Sambalpur: 7

22. Sonepur: 2

23. Sundargarh: 5

24. State Pool: 37

New recoveries: 646

Cumulative tested: 19789222

Positive: 1024764

Recovered: 1010829

Active cases: 5702