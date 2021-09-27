Odisha reports 444 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 444 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1024764. Khordha district registered the Highest of 170 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 73 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 26th September
New Positives Cases: 444
Of which 0-18 years: 59
In quarantine: 258
Local contacts: 186
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 8
2. Balasore: 16
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 3
6. Cuttack: 73
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Dhenkanal: 3
9. Ganjam: 6
10. Jagatsinghpur: 13
11. Jajpur: 22
12. Jharsuguda: 3
13. Kendrapada: 5
14. Keonjhar: 3
15. Khurda: 170
16. Mayurbhanj: 37
17. Nayagarh: 8
18. Nuapada: 1
19. Puri: 7
20. Rayagada: 9
21. Sambalpur: 7
22. Sonepur: 2
23. Sundargarh: 5
24. State Pool: 37
New recoveries: 646
Cumulative tested: 19789222
Positive: 1024764
Recovered: 1010829
Active cases: 5702