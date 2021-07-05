Odisha: Kendrapada District Reports 119 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Kendrapada District Reports 119  New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,803 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 4th July

New Positive Cases: 2803

In quarantine: 1597

Local contacts: 1206

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases: 1.

Angul: 97

  1. Balasore: 155
  2. Bargarh: 17
  3. Bhadrak: 131
  4. Balangir: 3
  5. Boudh: 21
  6. Cuttack: 441
  7. Deogarh: 9
  8. Dhenkanal: 67
  9. Gajapati: 10
  10. Ganjam: 20
  11. Jagatsinghpur: 117
  12. Jajpur: 153
  13. Jharsuguda: 7
  14. Kalahandi: 15
  15. Kandhamal: 20
  16. Kendrapada: 119
  17. Keonjhar: 64
  18. Khurda: 475
  19. Koraput: 65
  20. Malkangiri: 55
  21. Mayurbhanj: 193
  22. Nawarangpur: 15
  23. Nayagarh: 115
  24. Nuapada: 8
  25. Puri: 154
  26. Rayagada: 54
  27. Sambalpur: 32
  28. Sonepur: 18
  29. Sundargarh: 62
  30. State Pool: 91

New recoveries: 3358

Cumulative tested: 14125511

Positive: 924699

Recovered: 890778

Active case: 29620

 

 

 

 

