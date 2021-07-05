Odisha: Jajpur District Reports 153 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Jajpur District Reports 153 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,803 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 4th July

New Positive Cases: 2803

In quarantine: 1597

Local contacts: 1206

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases: 1.

Angul: 97

Balasore: 155 Bargarh: 17 Bhadrak: 131 Balangir: 3 Boudh: 21 Cuttack: 441 Deogarh: 9 Dhenkanal: 67 Gajapati: 10 Ganjam: 20 Jagatsinghpur: 117 Jajpur: 153 Jharsuguda: 7 Kalahandi: 15 Kandhamal: 20 Kendrapada: 119 Keonjhar: 64 Khurda: 475 Koraput: 65 Malkangiri: 55 Mayurbhanj: 193 Nawarangpur: 15 Nayagarh: 115 Nuapada: 8 Puri: 154 Rayagada: 54 Sambalpur: 32 Sonepur: 18 Sundargarh: 62 State Pool: 91

New recoveries: 3358

Cumulative tested: 14125511

Positive: 924699

Recovered: 890778

Active case: 29620