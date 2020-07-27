Odisha: Jharsuguda District reports 10 new COVID19 cases, total tally at 289

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda District reports 10 new COVID19 cases, total tally in the district reached at 289.

It should be noted that Odisha reports biggest spike of 1503 new COVID19 cases; tally rises to 26892 . 1002 from quarantine centres & 501 local cases. Ganjam reports highest 491 cases followed by Khurda (223), Cuttack (136).

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 19

3. Bargarh: 23

4. Bhadrak: 25

5. Balangir: 21

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 136

8. Dhenkanal: 32

9. Gajapati: 73

10. Ganjam: 491

11. Jagatsinghpur: 6

12. Jajpur: 51

13. Jharsuguda: 10

14. Kalahandi: 10

15. Kandhamal: 73

16. Kendrapada: 9

17. Keonjhar: 43

18. Khurda: 223

19. Koraput: 34

20. Malkangiri: 34

21. Mayurbhanj: 28

22. Nawarangpur: 2

23. Nayagarh: 8

24. Puri: 4

25. Rayagada: 68

26. Sambalpur: 17

27. Sonepur: 4

28. Sundargarh: 57

New Recoveries: 864

Cumulative Tested: 467447

Positive: 26892

Recovered: 16792

Active Cases: 9919

