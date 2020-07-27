Odisha: Kalahandi District reports 10 new COVID19 cases, total tally at 132

Kalahandi: Kalahandi District reports 10 new COVID19 cases, total tally in the district reached at 132.
It should be noted that Odisha reports biggest spike of 1503 new COVID19 cases; tally rises to 26892 . 1002 from quarantine centres & 501 local cases. Ganjam reports highest 491 cases followed by Khurda (223), Cuttack (136).
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 19
3. Bargarh: 23
4. Bhadrak: 25
5. Balangir: 21
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 136
8. Dhenkanal: 32
9. Gajapati: 73
10. Ganjam: 491
11. Jagatsinghpur: 6
12. Jajpur: 51
13. Jharsuguda: 10
14. Kalahandi: 10
15. Kandhamal: 73
16. Kendrapada: 9
17. Keonjhar: 43
18. Khurda: 223
19. Koraput: 34
20. Malkangiri: 34
21. Mayurbhanj: 28
22. Nawarangpur: 2
23. Nayagarh: 8
24. Puri: 4
25. Rayagada: 68
26. Sambalpur: 17
27. Sonepur: 4
28. Sundargarh: 57
New Recoveries: 864
Cumulative Tested: 467447
Positive: 26892
Recovered: 16792
Active Cases: 9919