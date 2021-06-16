Odisha: Jajpur District Reports  348 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Jajpur District Reports 348 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3535 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 15th June

New Positive Cases: 3535

In quarantine: 2016

Local contacts: 1519

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

 

  1. Angul: 207
  2. Balasore: 296
  3. Bargarh: 86
  4. Bhadrak: 184
  5. Balangir: 18
  6. Boudh: 52
  7. Cuttack: 320
  8. Deogarh: 25
  9. Dhenkanal: 56
  10. Gajapati: 27
  11. Ganjam: 26
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 90
  13. Jajpur: 348
  14. Jharsuguda: 12
  15. Kalahandi: 35
  16. Kandhamal: 56
  17. Kendrapada: 104
  18. Keonjhar: 92
  19. Khurda: 533
  20. Koraput: 56
  21. Malkangiri: 68
  22. Mayurbhanj: 153
  23. Nawarangpur: 85
  24. Nayagarh: 95
  25. Nuapada: 15
  26. Puri: 187
  27. Rayagada: 73
  28. Sambalpur: 39
  29. Sonepur: 39
  30. Sundargarh: 76
  31. State Pool: 82

 

New recovery: 6799

Cumulative tested: 12836434

Positive: 863061

Recovered: 811780

Active cases: 47796

 

