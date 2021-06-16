Odisha: Jajpur District Reports  348 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Jajpur District Reports 348 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3535 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 15th June

New Positive Cases: 3535

In quarantine: 2016

Local contacts: 1519

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 207 Balasore: 296 Bargarh: 86 Bhadrak: 184 Balangir: 18 Boudh: 52 Cuttack: 320 Deogarh: 25 Dhenkanal: 56 Gajapati: 27 Ganjam: 26 Jagatsinghpur: 90 Jajpur: 348 Jharsuguda: 12 Kalahandi: 35 Kandhamal: 56 Kendrapada: 104 Keonjhar: 92 Khurda: 533 Koraput: 56 Malkangiri: 68 Mayurbhanj: 153 Nawarangpur: 85 Nayagarh: 95 Nuapada: 15 Puri: 187 Rayagada: 73 Sambalpur: 39 Sonepur: 39 Sundargarh: 76 State Pool: 82

New recovery: 6799

Cumulative tested: 12836434

Positive: 863061

Recovered: 811780

Active cases: 47796