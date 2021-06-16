Odisha government issues fresh guidelines on unlock process , street vending allowed for take away

Bhubaneswar : The Odisha government today announced the unlock plan in a categorized manner and issued a fresh guideline on lockdown restrictions that will remain in force till July 1.

As per the official order, all 30 districts have been divided into two groups and first group ‘A’ lists of southern and western districts of Odish ,i.e. Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Subarnapur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Rayagada having the Test Positivity Rate less than 5 % .

While, the second group ‘B’ lists coastal districts i.e. Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Kedrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar having positivity rate more.

Besides, street vending for take away packet is allowed only in 17 districts under Category A followed with Morning walk and jugging is allowed but the parks and gyms will remain closed and all essential services, transport of goods, industrial activities, construction activities will be allowed.

Further, there will be no movement of public buses for people and restrictions imposed on marriage and funeral will continue as per earlier guidelines, it read.