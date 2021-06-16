Odisha: Kendrapada District Reports 104 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Kendrapada District Reports 104 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3535 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 15th June
New Positive Cases: 3535
In quarantine: 2016
Local contacts: 1519
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 207
- Balasore: 296
- Bargarh: 86
- Bhadrak: 184
- Balangir: 18
- Boudh: 52
- Cuttack: 320
- Deogarh: 25
- Dhenkanal: 56
- Gajapati: 27
- Ganjam: 26
- Jagatsinghpur: 90
- Jajpur: 348
- Jharsuguda: 12
- Kalahandi: 35
- Kandhamal: 56
- Kendrapada: 104
- Keonjhar: 92
- Khurda: 533
- Koraput: 56
- Malkangiri: 68
- Mayurbhanj: 153
- Nawarangpur: 85
- Nayagarh: 95
- Nuapada: 15
- Puri: 187
- Rayagada: 73
- Sambalpur: 39
- Sonepur: 39
- Sundargarh: 76
- State Pool: 82
New recovery: 6799
Cumulative tested: 12836434
Positive: 863061
Recovered: 811780
Active cases: 47796