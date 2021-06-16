Punjab Directorate of Social Security, Women and Child Development updates about posts of Anganwadi Workers

Chandigarh: The Directorate of Social Security, Women and Child Development, on Tuesday, clarified that candidates should send their applications for the posts of Anganwadi Workers, Mini Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers only at concerned CDPO Office as applications sent or to be sent to the head office of Social Security, Women & Child Development Department would not be entertained at any cost.



In a press communique, the official spokesperson said that Social Security, Women & Child Development Department has issued advertisements to fill up 4481 vacant posts of Anganwadi Workers, Mini Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers in different districts of the state on June 4, 2021 and invited applications from eligible candidates.



The spokesperson further said that as per already-mentioned details on website, applications for these posts could be submitted manually or by registered post only at the office of the concerned Child Development & Project Officer.



The spokesperson said that despite the clarification in the advertisement, the application forms were being sent to the head office of the Directorate of Social Security, Women and Child Development, Punjab. He said that the applications received at the Directorate would not be entertained thus applicants are again being requested to sent their forms to office of the concerned Child Development Project Officer only.

