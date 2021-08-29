Odisha: Jajpur District Reports 32 New Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar : Jajpur District Reports 32 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 849 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 28th August
New Positive Cases: 849
Of which 0-18 years: 119
In quarantine: 491
Local contacts: 358
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 22
2. Balasore: 31
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 10
5. Balangir: 1
6. Boudh: 5
7. Cuttack: 98
8. Deogarh: 11
9. Dhenkanal: 21
10. Ganjam: 4
11. Jagatsinghpur: 21
12. Jajpur: 32
13. Jharsuguda: 1
14. Kalahandi: 3
15. Kandhamal: 2
16. Kendrapada: 27
17. Keonjhar: 16
18. Khurda: 361
19. Koraput: 4
20. Malkangiri: 1
21. Mayurbhanj: 20
22. Nayagarh: 14
23. Nuapada: 2
24. Puri: 28
25. Rayagada: 2
26. Sambalpur: 15
27. Sundargarh: 16
28. State Pool: 78
New recoveries: 956
Cumulative tested: 17947361
Positive: 1006503
Recovered: 990796
Active cases: 7820