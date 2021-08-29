Odisha: Jajpur District Reports 32 New Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar : Jajpur District Reports 32 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 849 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 28th August

New Positive Cases: 849

Of which 0-18 years: 119

In quarantine: 491

Local contacts: 358

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 22

2. Balasore: 31

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Balangir: 1

6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 98

8. Deogarh: 11

9. Dhenkanal: 21

10. Ganjam: 4

11. Jagatsinghpur: 21

12. Jajpur: 32

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kalahandi: 3

15. Kandhamal: 2

16. Kendrapada: 27

17. Keonjhar: 16

18. Khurda: 361

19. Koraput: 4

20. Malkangiri: 1

21. Mayurbhanj: 20

22. Nayagarh: 14

23. Nuapada: 2

24. Puri: 28

25. Rayagada: 2

26. Sambalpur: 15

27. Sundargarh: 16

28. State Pool: 78

New recoveries: 956

Cumulative tested: 17947361

Positive: 1006503

Recovered: 990796

Active cases: 7820