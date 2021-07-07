Odisha: Jajpur District Reports 183 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Jajpur District Reports 183 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,602 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 6th July

New Positive Cases: 2602

In quarantine: 1495

Local contacts: 1107

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 99

2. Balasore: 164

3. Bargarh: 13

4. Bhadrak: 95

5. Balangir: 5

6. Boudh: 21

7. Cuttack: 397

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 93

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Ganjam: 8

12. Jagatsinghpur: 91

13. Jajpur: 183

14. Jharsuguda: 26

15. Kalahandi: 9

16. Kandhamal: 20

17. Kendrapada: 59

18. Keonjhar: 72

19. Khurda: 529

20. Koraput: 32

21. Malkangiri: 32

22. Mayurbhanj: 141

23. Nawarangpur: 18

24. Nayagarh: 62

25. Nuapada: 5

26. Puri: 174

27. Rayagada: 33

28. Sambalpur: 25

29. Sonepur: 17

30. Sundargarh: 64

31. State Pool: 101

New recovery: 3258

Cumulative tested: 14263163

Positive: 929788

Recovered: 897362

Active cases: 28015