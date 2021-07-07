Jammu and Kashmir reports 231 new positive cases, 309554 recovered so far

SRINAGAR: The Government on Tuesday informed that 231 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 83 from Jammu division and 148 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 317481. Also 02 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 01 from Jammu Division and 01 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 421 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 169 from Jammu Division and 252 from Kashmir Division.

Besides this, 89.94 percent of population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across the Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bulletin also informs that No confirmed case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 30 in the UT of J&K.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 317481 positive cases, 3582 are Active Positive, 309554 have recovered and 4345 have died; 2120 in Jammu division and 2225 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 10314088 test results available, 9996607 samples have been tested as negative till today.

Till date 2491875 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 9980 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 3582 in isolation and 247549 in home surveillance. Besides, 2226419 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 70408 positive cases (including 63 cases reported today) with 705 Active Positive, 68873 recovered (including 81 cases recovered today), 830 deaths; Baramulla has 23338 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 226 Active Positive, 22832 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 280 deaths; Budgam reported 22682 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 195 active positive cases, 22283 recovered (including 33 cases recovered today), 204 deaths; Pulwama has 14975 positive cases (including 30 cases reported today) with 164 Active Positive, 14619 recovered (including 25 cases recovered today) and 192 deaths; Kupwara has 13885 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today), 179 Active Positive, 13541 recoveries (including 18 cases recovered today), 165 deaths; Anantnag district has 16178 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 107 Active Positive, 15867 recovered (including 42 cases recovered today), 204 deaths; Bandipora has 9350 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today), with 94 Active Positive, 9156 recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today), 100 deaths; Ganderbal has 9678 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 176 Active Positive, 9426 recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today) and 76 deaths; Kulgam has 11133 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 149 Active Positive, 10868 recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today) and 116 deaths while as Shopian has 5562 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today) with 09 active positive cases, 5495recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 58 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 52457 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 458 active positive cases, 50863 recoveries (including 51 cases recovered today), 1136 deaths; Udhampur has 11207 positive cases (including 10 cases recovered today), 73 active positive cases, 11002 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today) and 132 deaths; Rajouri has 10757 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 97 active positive, 10440 recoveries (including 14 cases recovered today) and 220 deaths; Doda has 6934 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today) with 207 Active positive, 6608 recovered (including 26 cases recovered today) and 119 deaths; Kathua has 9219 positive cases with 13 active positive cases, 9057 recovered (including 6 cases recovered today) and 149 deaths; Samba has 7091 positive cases with 48 active positive cases, 6924 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today) and 119 deaths; Kishtwar has 4525 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 112 Active Positive, 4370 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today) and 43 deaths; Poonch has 6148 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 182 active positive, 5872 recoveries (including 16 cases recovered today) and 94 deaths; Ramban has 5876 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 80 active positive cases, 5731 recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today)and 65 deaths while Reasi has 6078 positive cases (with 07 cases reported today) with 308 active positive cases, 5727 recoveries (including 19 cases recovered today) and 43 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 317481 positive cases in J&K, 22585 have been reported as travelers while 294896 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2485 COVID dedicated beds, 2081 Isolation beds with 2018 vacant beds and 404 ICU beds where 378 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 3353 COVID dedicated beds, 3074 Isolation beds where 2869 beds are vacant and 279 ICU beds where 222 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5838 COVID dedicated beds, 5155 Isolation beds with 4887 beds vacant and 683 ICU beds with 600 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from Google play store.

To ensure public convenience and avoid chaos & panic crowding at tertiary care hospitals, COVID-19 Triage Facility has been started in Jammu at (i) Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu (opposite GMC Hospital Complex, Jammu, Triage CD Hospital Jammu Contact No.-9541925371, 0191-2561000), (ii) Govt Hospital Gandhinagar (Old Block) Contact No.0191-2459300 and in Srinagar at (i) National Institute of Technology Campus, Hazratbal, Srinagar, Contact No. 9419006991& (ii) SKIMS-JVC Bemina, Contact No. 7006617821, that shall act as “first arrival point” for screening of any COVID +ve patient intending to get admitted in Govt. Medical College Jammu/ Srinagar & Associated Hospitals, SKIMS Soura and other identified dedicated COVID Hospitals under Directorate of Health Services Jammu/ Kashmir.

For COVID +ve cases in periphery areas and districts other than Jammu/ Srinagar, the triage point shall be the concerned District Hospital / New GMCs (Doda/ Kathua/ Rajouri/ Baramulla/ Anantnag). Admission of such patients from these districts to GMC Jammu/ Srinagar, SKIMS Soura etc shall be strictly on referral basis only.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facilities for COVID-19 have been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 20.95 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personnel and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.