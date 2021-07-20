Odisha: Jajpur District Reports 132 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Jajpur District Reports 132 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,085 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 19th July
New Positive Cases: 2085
In Quarantine: 1198
Local Contacts: 887
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 73
2. Balasore: 113
3. Bargarh: 15
4. Bhadrak: 173
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 210
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 41
10. Gajapati: 19
11. Ganjam: 14
12. Jagatsinghpur: 108
13. Jajpur: 132
14. Jharsuguda: 2
15. Kalahandi: 10
16. Kandhamal: 18
17. Kendrapada: 94
18. Keonjhar: 24
19. Khurda: 528
20. Koraput: 16
21. Malkangiri: 19
22. Mayurbhanj: 84
23. Nawarangpur: 18
24. Nayagarh: 60
25. Nuapada: 5
26. Puri: 106
27. Rayagada: 14
28. Sambalpur: 36
29. Sonepur: 4
30. Sundargarh: 25
31. State Pool: 110
New recoveries: 2248
Cumulative tested: 15206338
Positive: 958059
Recovered: 932666
Active cases: 20168