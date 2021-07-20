Odisha: Jajpur District Reports 132 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Jajpur District Reports 132 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,085 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 19th July

New Positive Cases: 2085

In Quarantine: 1198

Local Contacts: 887

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 73

2. Balasore: 113

3. Bargarh: 15

4. Bhadrak: 173

5. Balangir: 7

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 210

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 41

10. Gajapati: 19

11. Ganjam: 14

12. Jagatsinghpur: 108

13. Jajpur: 132

14. Jharsuguda: 2

15. Kalahandi: 10

16. Kandhamal: 18

17. Kendrapada: 94

18. Keonjhar: 24

19. Khurda: 528

20. Koraput: 16

21. Malkangiri: 19

22. Mayurbhanj: 84

23. Nawarangpur: 18

24. Nayagarh: 60

25. Nuapada: 5

26. Puri: 106

27. Rayagada: 14

28. Sambalpur: 36

29. Sonepur: 4

30. Sundargarh: 25

31. State Pool: 110

New recoveries: 2248

Cumulative tested: 15206338

Positive: 958059

Recovered: 932666

Active cases: 20168