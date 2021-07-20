Stage set for Bahuda Yatra today in Puri, Pahandi rituals of holy trinity begins

Puri : Stage set for Bahuda Yatra, the return of the Holy Trinity of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra & Mahaprabhu Jagannath to their abode Srimandir after a nine-day sojourn at Gundicha Temple in Puri here on Tuesday.

Besides, about 6 AM, the deities were offered Gopal Ballava Dhupa after which the sibling Gods along with the Sudarshan did have Hingula Khechedi,Saga Bhaja,Poda pitha, Chhena Manda and other royal recipes, offered in this day according to Jagannath cult.

While, pahandi rituals of lord Balabhadra , Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath has begun.

Notably, this year too the Bahuda yatra will be conducted sans devotee and chariots will be pulled only by servitors.