Odisha: Jagatsinghpur scientist Sahoo is involved in Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: India’s ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched down on the moon on August 23, marking a monumental achievement for the nation’s space programme.

All are praising the team of scientists and engineers working in the country’s space agency ISRO after they handled several important responsibilities behind the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Coincidently one of the scientists Nityananda Sahoo hails from Jagatsinghpur district was a team member of the mission.

Sahoo is a resident of Korkora village under Raghunathpur block, completed his primary education at village school, and did his Matriculation from Purnachandra Vidya Mandir Raghunathpur. After completing plus two science he joined IIT Kharagpur pursuing engineering, After carrying out engineering he linked in ISRO as a scientist and has been working with the premier space agency for the last 15 years.

Scientist Sahoo’s parents Gopal Chandra Sahoo and Taramani Sahoo said we are happy that India’s spacecraft successfully made a soft landing on the moon on August 23, we feel happiness that our son was a member of the mission, informed scientist Sahoo’s parents.

Sahoo’s family has received accolades from different parts of the Jagatsinghpur district including the native village made the district proud, a score of well-wishers, villagers, schoolmates, Aam Odisha Paribar and a few organizations have greeted scientist Sahoo and his parents, informed Agami Odisha organisation head scribe Bijaya Kumar Swain. [Ends]