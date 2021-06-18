Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District Reports 130 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Jagatsinghpur District Reports 130 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,806 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 17th June

New Positive Cases: 3806

In quarantine: 2172

Local contacts: 1634 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 175 Balasore: 220 Bargarh: 58 Bhadrak: 158 Balangir: 28 Boudh: 35 Cuttack: 393 Deogarh: 30 Dhenkanal: 43 Gajapati: 45 Ganjam: 36 Jagatsinghpur: 130 Jajpur: 346 Jharsuguda: 19 Kalahandi: 43 Kandhamal: 34 Kendrapada: 145 Keonjhar: 81 Khurda: 617 Koraput: 77 Malkangiri: 75 Mayurbhanj: 159 Nawarangpur: 88 Nayagarh: 134 Nuapada: 31 Puri: 200 Rayagada: 111 Sambalpur: 45 Sonepur: 36 Sundargarh: 119 State Pool: 95

New recoveries: 6240

Cummulative tested: 12964705

Positive: 870498

Recovered: 823599

Active cases: 43338