Odisha: Jajpur District Reports 346 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Jajpur District Reports 346 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,806 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 17th June

New Positive Cases: 3806

In quarantine: 2172

Local contacts: 1634 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 175
  2. Balasore: 220
  3. Bargarh: 58
  4. Bhadrak: 158
  5. Balangir: 28
  6. Boudh: 35
  7. Cuttack: 393
  8. Deogarh: 30
  9. Dhenkanal: 43
  10. Gajapati: 45
  11. Ganjam: 36
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 130
  13. Jajpur: 346
  14. Jharsuguda: 19
  15. Kalahandi: 43
  16. Kandhamal: 34
  17. Kendrapada: 145
  18. Keonjhar: 81
  19. Khurda: 617
  20. Koraput: 77
  21. Malkangiri: 75
  22. Mayurbhanj: 159
  23. Nawarangpur: 88
  24. Nayagarh: 134
  25. Nuapada: 31
  26. Puri: 200
  27. Rayagada: 111
  28. Sambalpur: 45
  29. Sonepur: 36
  30. Sundargarh: 119
  31. State Pool: 95

 

New recoveries: 6240

Cummulative tested: 12964705

Positive: 870498

Recovered: 823599

Active cases: 43338

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR