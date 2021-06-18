Odisha: Jajpur District Reports 346 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Jajpur District Reports 346 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,806 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 17th June
New Positive Cases: 3806
In quarantine: 2172
Local contacts: 1634 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 175
- Balasore: 220
- Bargarh: 58
- Bhadrak: 158
- Balangir: 28
- Boudh: 35
- Cuttack: 393
- Deogarh: 30
- Dhenkanal: 43
- Gajapati: 45
- Ganjam: 36
- Jagatsinghpur: 130
- Jajpur: 346
- Jharsuguda: 19
- Kalahandi: 43
- Kandhamal: 34
- Kendrapada: 145
- Keonjhar: 81
- Khurda: 617
- Koraput: 77
- Malkangiri: 75
- Mayurbhanj: 159
- Nawarangpur: 88
- Nayagarh: 134
- Nuapada: 31
- Puri: 200
- Rayagada: 111
- Sambalpur: 45
- Sonepur: 36
- Sundargarh: 119
- State Pool: 95
New recoveries: 6240
Cummulative tested: 12964705
Positive: 870498
Recovered: 823599
Active cases: 43338