Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District Reports 113 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Covid-19 Report For 30th July New Positive Cases: 1578 In quarantine: 915 Local contacts: 663 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 47 2. Balasore: 78 3. Bargarh: 9 4. Bhadrak: 52 5. Balangir: 8 6. Boudh: 4 7. Cuttack: 212 8. Deogarh: 8 9. Dhenkanal: 19 10. Gajapati: 14 11. Ganjam: 2 12. Jagatsinghpur: 113 13. Jajpur: 77 14. Jharsuguda: 2 15. Kalahandi: 1 16. Kandhamal: 17 17. Kendrapada: 51 18. Keonjhar: 17 19. Khurda: 436 20. Koraput: 14 21. Malkangiri: 11 22. Mayurbhanj: 41 23. Nawarangpur: 16 24. Nayagarh: 53 25. Nuapada: 2 26. Puri: 109 27. Rayagada: 14 28. Sambalpur: 18 29. Sonepur: 12 30. Sundargarh: 29 31. State Pool: 92 New recoveries: 1841 Cumulative tested: 16022677 Positive: 977268 Recovered: 954929 Active cases: 16384