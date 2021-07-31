Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 212 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 212 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,578 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 30th July
New Positive Cases: 1578
In quarantine: 915
Local contacts: 663
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 47
2. Balasore: 78
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Bhadrak: 52
5. Balangir: 8
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 212
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 19
10. Gajapati: 14
11. Ganjam: 2
12. Jagatsinghpur: 113
13. Jajpur: 77
14. Jharsuguda: 2
15. Kalahandi: 1
16. Kandhamal: 17
17. Kendrapada: 51
18. Keonjhar: 17
19. Khurda: 436
20. Koraput: 14
21. Malkangiri: 11
22. Mayurbhanj: 41
23. Nawarangpur: 16
24. Nayagarh: 53
25. Nuapada: 2
26. Puri: 109
27. Rayagada: 14
28. Sambalpur: 18
29. Sonepur: 12
30. Sundargarh: 29
31. State Pool: 92
New recoveries: 1841
Cumulative tested: 16022677
Positive: 977268
Recovered: 954929
Active cases: 16384