Odisha: High level committee comprising Chief Secretary visited the Lower Suktel Irrigation Project

Bolangir: On the direction of CM Naveen Patnaik, a high level committee comprising Chief Secretary, Secretary to CM (5T) and chairman WODC Asit Tripathy visited Nrusinghanath temple and Harishankar temple and discussed development work around the temples.

CM has directed to take up the project for development and heritage conservation. Project will also include beautification, pilgrim amenities, approach roads, tourist facilities, trekking routes, feasibility of ropeway, facilities for marriage halls, water conservation features.

The Committee along with Principal Secretary of

Deptt. of Water Resources & senior officials, visited the Lower Suktel Irrigation Project at Magurbeda, Balangir to review the status. The Committee directed to resolve all the issues & expedite the project execution.