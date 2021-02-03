Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has dedicated LED streetlight system on Cuttack-Puri Bypass Road

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has dedicated LED streetlight system on Cuttack-Puri Bypass Road. The lighting system has been started over 12 km stretch from Palasuni Chowk to Lingipur Chowk on the Bypass Road.

CM said the lights will reduce cost of electricity & ensure safety for public, especially drivers & pedestrians as well as help in reducing road accidents, crime & theft. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed 774 LED lights in 387 poles, 3 high-mast lights in Lingipur, Keshura & Pandra.

While Odisha Tourism has spent ₹2.85 Cr on the lighting project, an additional ₹6.7 Cr will be invested further in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area. More than 40,000 lights have already been installed in various parts of the city and the project work is underway.