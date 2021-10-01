Odisha High Court gets four new judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved a proposal for appointment of four persons as the Judges of the Orissa High Court. “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 29th September, 2021 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following persons as Judges in the Orissa High Court,” the collegium said in a statement.

The four persons are advocates Aditya Kumar Mohapatra and Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo and Judicial Officers Radha Krishna Pattanaik and Sashikanta Mishra. Notably, the Supreme Court Collegium had recently recommended transfer of three judges to the Orissa High Court.

The collegium in its meeting held on September 16 recommended transfer of Punjab & Haryana High Court Judge Justice Jaswant Singh, Calcutta High Court Judge Justice Soumen Sen and Calcutta High Court Judge Justice Arindam Sinha to the Orissa High Court. This apart, the collegium has also recommended transfer of Orissa High Court Judge Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra to the Uttarakhand High Court.