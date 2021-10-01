Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges people to adopt the ‘vocal for local’ mantra from Gandhi Jayanti

Bhubaneswar : Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appeals everyone to encourage and like the local products of the country and adopt the ‘vocal for local’ mantra.

As Gandhi was a symbol of honesty, integrity, compassion and humanity on the occasion of Gandhiji’s birth anniversary, I urge people to support ‘vocal for local’ to encourage the handicraft industry and local artisans. Local artisans are a vital cog in the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, said Union minister through a video message.

He also said that he will be visiting Athamallik to buy handicrafts from the villagers as Odisha is world famous for its handicrafts and local artisans , as every corner of Odisha hold its own unique art culture and handicraft, which needs to be encouraged by us and will also be helpful in growing their business which has been badly hit by the pandemic.