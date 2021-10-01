Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt announced Covid guidelines for October; night curfew timing for Bhubaneswar, Cuttack revised. As part of the unlock process in the State, the guidelines for October would be the same as that of September except a few exceptions, said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena on Thursday.

He said night curfew would be enforced from 10 pm to 5 am in all urban areas of the State. However, in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the curfew timing has been revised from 8 pm to 5 am during the festive days from October 11 to 20. Jena said the unlock process would be on in the State considering the Covid-19 situation. However, everyone has to be cautious during the festive season as any kind of callousness may lead to a possible third wave. Acting as per the directive of the Union Health Ministry, the State Government asked people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour at public places. Jena also said congregation for puja celebrations is not allowed.

During the night curfew essential services would be allowed as mentioned in the guidelines for September. The SRC further said the new guidelines would remain in force till 5 am on November 1, 2021. He directed the district administrations, municipal Commissioners and police to ensure that the guidelines are followed stringently.