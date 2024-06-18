Odisha Govt will focus on the development of sports infrastructure at the grassroots level: Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj

Bhubaneswar: Minister of State for Sports and Youth Services Department, Suryabanshi Suraj visited the iconic Kalinga Stadium here today to review the facilities and said that “the Odisha government will focus on the development of sports infrastructure at the grassroots level”.

The Sports Minister visited the various facilities and infrastructure of the stadium and accompanying him were Sports Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary R. Vineel Krishna, Special Secretary Arvind Agarwal and other officials of the Department.

Sports Secretary R Vineel Krishna shed light on Odisha’s sports journey and highlighted the state government’s initiatives, achievements and infrastructural development in recent years.

Minister Suraj reviewed the various aspects of the sports ecosystem and advised the departmental officials to work for the overall growth of sports and sportspersons in Odisha at the grassroots level.

On this occasion, the Minister also reviewed preparations for the collective observance of International Day of Yoga across the State on June 21, 2024. The program will be organized at prominent and historical places in the state to create awareness about yoga and popularise it. Along with this, observance in the district, block and urban areas was discussed.

Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said, “Odisha’s commitment to the development of sports is evident from its international-level facilities and the achievements of its sportspersons.” “We will focus more on development at the grassroots level to promote young talent and ensure the continued success of the state in the field of sports,” he added.

“At the national level, Odisha has created a unique identity by performing well. Infrastructure plays an important role in the development of sports and we have to ensure that it is available at the grassroots level. As Odisha celebrates 100 years of its formation in 2036, a strategy has been prepared to create a unique identity for Odisha on the global sports map,” opined the Sports and Youth Services Minister