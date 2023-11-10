Odisha Govt Signed MoU for Second Campus of World Skill Center, 9 Advance Courses to Unveil

Bhubaneswar : The government of Odisha takes a step forward to augment the ‘Skilled In Odisha’ vision by setting up a second campus of World Skill Center (WSC). A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed on the same with Singapore based ITE Education Services (ITEES) for establishing and managing of this global skill facility.

The MoU was signed by Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Department of Skill Development and Technical Education and Bruce Poh, CEO ITE Education Services Singapore here on Thursday. The event was witnessed by Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Anu Garg & Chairperson, Odisha Skill Development Authority and CEO, World Skill Center Alka Misra.

The second campus of World Skill Center is aimed to be operational soon. It will offer advanced skill programs in 9 contemporary fields looking at the global demand. The courses include ‘Hospitality – Food and Beverage Operations’, ‘Hospitality – Hotel Operations’, ‘Digital Animation’, ‘Healthcare Assistant Training’, ‘Logistics and Supply Chain Management’, ‘Aerospace Technology’, ‘Aerospace Avionics’, ‘Marine Engineering’ and ‘Nursing’.

“After Maharashtra, Odisha is known as a fast growing industrial hub of the country. Apart from a dynamic policy and industry-friendly environment, skilled workforce has been the primary factor behind this success story. The ‘Skilled In Odisha’ initiative of the state government has created a global identity for Odisha youth”, said Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner on the occasion.

The World Skill Center, a unique skill development facility of the country, is set up since 2021 at Bhubaneswar by the state government. The Center offers advanced curriculum with a dynamic pedagogy designed and managed in collaboration with ITEES, a global skill leader. Thus the second campus of WSC will now help enrich & scale the industry-ready skill canvas driven by Odisha.

Sanjay Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of Information & Public Relations and Rural Development, Aravind Agrawal, Secretary Department of Higher Education, Aswathy S, Secretary Department School and Mass Education, Reghu G, Director Technical Education and Training, Pinaki Patnaik, Additional Secretary & COO World Skill Center, Sangaran Gopal Principal & Subhanga Kishore Das Deputy Principal World Skill Center joined on the occasion.

Bruce Poh, CEO ITEES, and other team members toured various laboratories at World Skill Center during his visit. They interacted with the faculty members on how the advanced facilities are helping students hone their skills.

The World Skill Center, which operates in a hub and spoke model encompassing the government skill centers across Odisha presently offers 7 advance courses under its ‘School of Engineering’ and ‘School of Services’. WSC prepares the youth of Odisha under the framework of ‘Finishing School’ by providing practical training along with necessary life skills preparing them to work at various industry platforms at national and international level.