KISS, Sambalpur & M.S.C.B.D University, Baripada wins respective matches on Day 2 of the the East Zone Inter University Volleyball (Men) Championship 2023-24 organized by KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The East Zone Inter University Volleyball (Men) Championship 2023-24 is being organized by KIIT – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) from 08th – 11th November 2023. A total of 900+ participants from 65 universities out of which 13 are from Odisha are participating in this said event.

DAY 2 RESULTS:

1. KISS University beat Manipur University by 3:0 sets

2. Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur beat Hemchand Yadav Viswavidyalaya, Durg by 3:0 sets

3. BHU, Varanasi beat Atal Bihari Bajpayee Viswavidyalaya by 3:0 sets

4. Sambalpur University beat Central University of South Bihar by 3:0 Sets

5. Fakir Mohan University beat Radha Govind University, Ramgarh by 3:0 sets

6. M.S.C.B.D University, Baripada beat Vinoba Bhave University by 3:1 sets

7. LN Mithila University beat Viswa Bharati University by 3:0 sets

8. Mizoram University beat University of Kalyani by 3:2 sets

9. BHU, Varanasi beat TM Bhagalpur University by 3:0 sets

10. Sambalpur University beat Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur by 3:2 sets

11. Rabindra Bharati University beat Dibrugarh University by 3:0 sets

12. Burdwan University beat Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya by 3:0 sets

13. LN Mithila University beat Fakir Mohan University by 3:0 sets

The Top 4 Teams of previous year KIIT University, Utkal University, Adamas University & MG Kashi Vidyapith will be playing their Quarter Final Matches tomorrow.

All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the championship.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, President Volleyball Federation of India & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KISS Team on starting their campaign with double wins and conveyed his best wishes to all the players & wished them good luck for the championship.