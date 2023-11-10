KISS, Sambalpur & M.S.C.B.D University, Baripada wins respective matches on Day 2 of the the East Zone Inter University Volleyball (Men) Championship 2023-24 organized by KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The East Zone Inter University
DAY 2 RESULTS:
1. KISS University beat Manipur University by 3:0 sets
2. Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur beat Hemchand Yadav Viswavidyalaya, Durg by 3:0 sets
3. BHU, Varanasi beat Atal Bihari Bajpayee Viswavidyalaya by 3:0 sets
4. Sambalpur University beat Central University of South Bihar by 3:0 Sets
5. Fakir Mohan University beat Radha Govind University, Ramgarh by 3:0 sets
6. M.S.C.B.D University, Baripada beat Vinoba Bhave University by 3:1 sets
7. LN Mithila University beat Viswa Bharati University by 3:0 sets
8. Mizoram University beat University of Kalyani by 3:2 sets
9. BHU, Varanasi beat TM Bhagalpur University by 3:0 sets
10. Sambalpur University beat Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur by 3:2 sets
11. Rabindra Bharati University beat Dibrugarh University by 3:0 sets
12. Burdwan University beat Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya by 3:0 sets
13. LN Mithila University beat Fakir Mohan University by 3:0 sets
The Top 4 Teams of previous year KIIT University, Utkal University, Adamas University & MG Kashi Vidyapith will be playing their Quarter Final Matches tomorrow.
All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the championship.
Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, President Volleyball