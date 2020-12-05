Odisha Govt is emphasizing the grievance redressal mechanism for timely, effective administration, settlement of consumer dispute

Bhubaneswar: The digital economy has created a new type of world and along with it has brought new challenges for the consumers too. Keeping in mind these

development, Consumer Protection Act, 2019 has been enacted said Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Sri Ranendra Pratap Swain.

Addressing a national webinar on Consumer Protection Act 2019 on virtual mode organized by Department of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare,

Government of Odisha with association of National Law University, Odisha Swain said that the State Government is emphasizing the grievance redressal

mechanism for timely and effective administration and settlement of consumer dispute.

Addressing the Webinar, Justice Sri Sanjeev Panigrahy of Odisha High Court said that fake FMCG goods industry needs to be dealt strictly.

Consumer is indispensible to any economy. He emphasized that the grievance redressal forum must be manned by efficient people which can make a difference

to this Act.

Addressing Webinar Justice D.P. Choudhury, President, Odisha State Consumer Deputes Redressal Commission said Central Consumer Protection

Authority under new Act will have more teeth and help protecting the consumer. He hoped that with many innovative features of the Act Consumers’ right can be

protected. Participating in the webinar, International Consumer Policy Expert Prof. Bejon Mishra emphasized on the importance of building trust among the people. He said that there is a need to strengthen the surveillance system for spurious goods and services.

Welcoming the guests on the occasion, Prof. Yogesh Pratap Singh, ViceChancellor of National Law University, Odisha said that the new Act provides

more power to he grievance redressal forum. In the technical session Secretary General, ASCI Ms. Manisha Kapoor, Sri Aditya Rao and Senior Advocate

Srikrishna Mahajan deliberated at length on the Act. Sri Satyanarayan Dash, Additional Secretary, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department gave vote of thanks.

