Odia Socio Cultural Association Netherlands hosted Kartik Purnima ritual, Boat Sailing Ceremony

Amsterdam: Odia Socio Cultural Association Netherlands (OSCAN) recently hosted the pious Kartik Purnima ritual and Boat Sailing Ceremony in an unique manner. Though the Non resident Odias staying here used to gather at the bank of the river and sail their symbolic boats to mark the occasion with gaiety and grandeur since last four years, but this year exception occurred due to Corona restrictions. The Grand Celebration had to be curtailed keeping in view of the Covid Protocol. Strangely there was no symbol of discouragement, disenchantment or depression found among the members of OSCAN. Rather their mood and morale were up bit and high. Three hundred Odia families associated with OSCAN found a novel and innovative way to celebrate the maritime golden history of Odisha in a befitting real as well as virtual platform.

OSCAN team built a beautiful and vivacious Boat in the resemblance of the yesteryear’s sea sailing mascot. The architectural Wonder was taken in a round to the major cities of Netherlands like Amsterdam, Amstelveen, The Haug, Rotterdam, Leiden, Eindhoven, Utrecht, Almere, Hoofdorp in a procession by the volunteers of the OSCAN. The Odia inhabitants in each city gave a rousing reception to the Boat in their homes. The Boat carried the handwritings and goodwill messages of the Non resident Odias in these cities. In the final leg of the memorable sojourn the Boat was taken to the bank of fame Amstel River and accorded a ceremonial farewell by the members of OSCAN. The serene, scenic and sublime view of the Skyline and Whole ambience were quite heartening and nostalgic. It was seeming like the re-enactment of the historical voyage to Bali island by the merchant sons of Odisha signifying their valour, vanity and prosperity.

A colourful cultural extravaganza formed part of the digital Jumbo Jamboree. The highlight of the online event was the recital of Odissi Dance, Jagannath Janana and popular Bhajan Numbers. The special attraction of the spectacular show was a quiz on Odisha and competition of Odissi dress among the Kids.

The genuine attempts of the OSCAN to enliven the extinguishing rich art, vibrant culture and unblemished heritage of Odisha, sensitising the younger generation about the pomp and proud history of their mother state and binding all Odia brethrens in one string in the foreign soil are the main mottos of organising this Festival, described by OSCAN President and main Organiser Saswat Padhi. The entire arrangement was neatly executed by the able supervision of Shri Padhi. The Committee members like Chinmay Panigrahi, Paritosh Mahapatra, Sushil DasMahapatra, Dipak Parida, Pragyanparamita Choudhury, V.V.Patra, Somnath Lenka, Anshuman Mishra, Ankita Mahapatra, Devdutt Das, Abhjit Nayak, Debsmita Mishra, Sanghmitra Panda, Lopamudra Nayak, Nilamadhab Mishra, Arabinda Ghadei and Shubhendu Acharjya provided active support in successfully organising and managing the glittering Ceremony.

Related

comments