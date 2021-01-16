Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt Introduces Commerce Stream in 30 Adarsha Vidyalayas From 2021-22 Academic Session. In a letter to the State Project Director (SPD) of OAVs, Raghuram R. Iyer, Additional Secretary, School and Mass Education Department wrote, “I am directed to inform that Government has been pleased to approve the proposal submitted by you for opening of Commerce stream in 30 OAVs.” Besides, 60 new Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts in Commerce stream will be created at these 30 OAVs in the new academic session.

OAVs provide free quality education in English to the students, especially from semi-urban and rural areas across the state. The co-ed schools have been established at the Block Headquarters in all the 314 blocks of Odisha, at Secondary and Senior Secondary level from Classes VI to XII.

