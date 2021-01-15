India Battles Hard On Day 1

By Shrey Siddharth

First day of Brisbane test turned out to be an interesting game of test cricket. Injury-marred India showed great temperament despite having an inexperienced bowling attack. Mayank, Natarajan, Shardul and Sundar replaced injured Vihari, Bumrah, Ashwin and Jadeja. Marcus Harris was in for opener Pucovski in Aussie team. Nathan Lyon was playing his milestone 100th test match today. Australia won the toss and decided to bat in a lushy green GABBA track. Here are the top instances of today’s play:-



Clinical show by Debutantes-

Sundar and Natarajan made their debut today. Sundar had a dream start to his career dismissing Smith for 36. Natarajan struck twice with Wade and Labuschagne, latter playing at 108.



Marni mayhem in Brisbane-

Marnus Labuschagne scored his 5th test century, his first against India in his homeground. Despite being dropped at 37, Labuschagne made sure to exploit his chances playing strokes all around the park and stitched a 113 run partnership with Wade.



Brave fight by bowling attack-

Siraj led the bowling attack playing his 3rd match and he dismissed Warner for second time in the series. Shardul Thakur came back strong getting Marcus Harris off the first ball he bowled. India are clearly concerned about Saini who walked off the ground due to groin strain.



Australia finished with 274-5, with Tim Paine and Cameron Green not out at 38 and 28 respectively. Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers with 2-63. India would look to take the rest 5 wickets in the first session tomorrow.

