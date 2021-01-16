Odisha received an investment of over Rs 1.25 lakh crore since February 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic: CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has received an investment of over Rs 1.25 lakh crore since February 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said here on Friday.

Inaugurating the 4th edition of Sambad’s Brands of Odisha Pride of India virtually, he said his Government is committed to improve the State’s business climate.

“Industry-friendly policies, quick clearances and grounding of projects have helped us to make us one of the most attractive investment destination in India. We have received an investment of over Rs 1.25 lakh crore since February 2020 despite the wrath of coronavirus. Our Startup policy is also one of the best in the country,” Patnaik said.

He said branding and promotion are essential components of business and industry, he said while citing the success story of a young entrepreneur of the State who could build a brand in the country by understanding people’s needs.“The OYO story of Ritesh Agarwal, a young man of our Odisha, is a case in point. Sambad Group chairman and Khandapada BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik described Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as “brands of Odisha”.

