Odisha Govt directs Puri Collector for an enquiry into the matter of removal of temporary focus lights installed as part of Srimandir beautification

By OdAdmin

Puri: Odisha Govt directs Puri Collector for an enquiry into the matter of removal of temporary focus lights installed as part of Srimandir beautification .

Odisha Chief Secretary directs Puri Collector for an enquiry into the matter and appropriate action against persons involved. Instructions have also been issued to restore lights at the earliest pending a permanent solution to the problem if any at the government level. Resentment brewing sevayats over alleged removal of temporary focus lights installed as part of Srimandir beautification project.

