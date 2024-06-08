Puri: Odisha Govt directs Puri Collector for an enquiry into the matter of removal of temporary focus lights installed as part of Srimandir beautification .

Odisha Chief Secretary directs Puri Collector for an enquiry into the matter and appropriate action against persons involved. Instructions have also been issued to restore lights at the earliest pending a permanent solution to the problem if any at the government level. Resentment brewing sevayats over alleged removal of temporary focus lights installed as part of Srimandir beautification project.