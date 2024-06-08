Leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region invited as distinguished guests to the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers following the General Elections 2024 is scheduled to be held on June 9, 2024.

On the occasion, leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region have been cordially invited as distinguished guests. President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’; and Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, have accepted the invitation to attend.