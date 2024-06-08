Prime Minister Modi condoles demise of Shri Ramoji Rao

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of Ramoji Film City founder, Shri Ramoji Rao.

Shri Modi said that Ramoji Rao was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world.

Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India’s development. I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”

“శ్రీ రామోజీ రావుగారి మరణం ఎంతో బాధాకరం.ఆయన భారతీయ మీడియాలో విప్లవాత్మకమైన మార్పులు తీసుకొచ్చిన ఒక దార్శనికుడు.ఆయన సేవలు సినీ,పత్రికారంగాలలో చెరగని ముద్ర వేశాయి. తన అవిరళ కృషి ద్వారా, ఆయన మీడియా, వినోద ప్రపంచాలలో శ్రేష్టమైన ఆవిష్కరణలకు నూతన ప్రమాణాలను నెలకొల్పారు.

రామోజీ రావు గారు భారతదేశ అభివృద్ధి పట్ల చాలా ఉత్సాహం చూపేవారు. ఆయనతో సంభాషించడానికి, ఆయన అపారమైన జ్ఞానాన్నుంచి లబ్ధి పొందేందుకు అనేక అవకాశాలు పొందడం నా అదృష్టం. ఈ దుఃఖ సమయంలో అతని కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు, స్నేహితులకు అసంఖ్యాక అభిమానులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. ఓం శాంతి.”