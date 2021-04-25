Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt continues to ensure smooth dispatch of Medical Oxygen to the needy states.

49 tankers/containers carrying 869 MT medical oxygen escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul, by Odisha Police.

Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round the clock monitoring. Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of patients in UP, Delhi, Haryana, Maharastra, Andhra, Telengana and other needy states.