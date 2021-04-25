Odisha: Balasore District reports 102 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Balasore: Balasore District reports 102 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. Odisha reports 6116 new Covid-19 New Positive Cases in last 24 hours. Khurda registers highest 875 cases.

In quarantine: 3546

Local contacts: 2570

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 151

2. Balasore: 102

3. Bargarh: 262

4. Bhadrak: 87

5. Balangir: 189

6. Boudh: 32

7. Cuttack: 343

8. Deogarh: 39

9. Dhenkanal: 8

10. Gajapati: 78

11. Ganjam: 134

12. Jagatsinghpur: 73

13. Jajpur: 324

14. Jharsuguda: 254

15. Kalahandi: 321

16. Kandhamal: 36

17. Kendrapada: 46

18. Keonjhar: 118

19. Khurda: 875

20. Koraput: 71

21. Malkangiri: 32

22. Mayurbhanj: 158

23. Nawarangpur: 318

24. Nayagarh: 99

25. Nuapada: 430

26. Puri: 180

27. Rayagada: 104

28. Sambalpur: 280

29. Sonepur: 8

30. Sundargarh: 785

31. State Pool: 179

New recoveries: 3464

Cumulative tested: 9878252

Positive: 407457

Recovered: 359467

Active cases: 45949