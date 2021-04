New Delhi: India reports 3,49,691 new COVID19 cases, 2,767 deaths and 2,17,113 discharges in the last 24 hours: Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,69,60,172

Total recoveries: 1,40,85,110

Death toll: 1,92,311

Active cases: 26,82,751

Total vaccination: 14,09,16,417