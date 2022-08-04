Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Odisha Govt Clears Investment Proposals Worth Rs.2253 Cr; Direct Employment Potential For 3817

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar:  State Level Single Window Clearance Authority approves 11 investment proposals of worth Rs 2253.15 crore; the projects have a direct employment potential of 3817.

The proposals were approved in the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held on digital mode under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra from Lokseba Bhawan recently wherein Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma outlined the project proposals for consideration.

Giving nod to the project proposals, the Chief Secretary directed concerned departments to provide “proactive facilitation to the approved units for their early grounding”. The proposals approved in the meeting were from various sectors like aluminium downstream, steel, food processing,  infrastructure, oil and gas, information technology,  electronic system designing and manufacturing.  The projects envisaged direct employment opportunities for 5,162 persons.

Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma said, “As most of the proposals are from downstream and manufacturing, the units will boost economic activities in their respective areas through the generation of many indirect employment opportunities”.

The major approved projects included the following            

Project Name Project Description  Project Cost    (Rs in Crores)  Employment Potential District
Fedders Electric and Engineering Limited   Iron Ore Beneficiation plant                                 533.25                                  1,029 Sundargarh
Envirocare Infrasolution Pvt Ltd  DRI and  Pellet with Beneficiation Plant and  Ferro Alloy Plant                                 520.00                                      600 Sundargarh
Arya Iron And Steel Company Pvt Ltd  Setting  Billet/ Color coated TMT and Filter Cake Handling System                                 175.75                                      600 Keonjhar
CMR Eco Aluminium Pvt Ltd  Liquid Aluminium Alloys Plant                                 101.00                                      200 Sambalpur
Adani Enterprises Limited Datacenter facility offering   cloud hosting services                                 500.00                                      200 Khordha
Puspham Technologies Pvt Ltd Software development and  digital platform for trading of commodities                                    50.00                                      250   Khordha
Raj Rajeshwar Lalitha Tripursundari Pvt. Ltd Manufacturing  High-grade Titanium slag and  by-product Pig Iron                                 150.00                                      400 Ganjam
Amrit Dhara Nutrifoods LLP Dairy products processing unit                                    59.48                                      152  Cuttack
Jatak Jeevan Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd   Grain based Ethanol plant                                    61.30                                        60 Dhenkanal
Smart Design Projects Private Limited  Warehousing cum Logistic Park                                    52.37                                      315 Khordha
Bharat Gas Resources Limited Natural Gas  Regulating System   and De Compressing Unit                                    50.00                                        11 Jajpur  and Keonjhar district

 

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena, Additional Chief Secretary Water Resources Smt Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management Sri Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary Steel and Mines Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Energy Nikunjabihari Dhal, MD IPICOL  Bhupendra Singh Poonia along with Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and senior officers of concerned departments participated in the discussions.

