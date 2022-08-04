Odisha Govt Clears Investment Proposals Worth Rs.2253 Cr; Direct Employment Potential For 3817

Bhubaneswar: State Level Single Window Clearance Authority approves 11 investment proposals of worth Rs 2253.15 crore; the projects have a direct employment potential of 3817.

The proposals were approved in the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held on digital mode under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra from Lokseba Bhawan recently wherein Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma outlined the project proposals for consideration.

Giving nod to the project proposals, the Chief Secretary directed concerned departments to provide “proactive facilitation to the approved units for their early grounding”. The proposals approved in the meeting were from various sectors like aluminium downstream, steel, food processing, infrastructure, oil and gas, information technology, electronic system designing and manufacturing. The projects envisaged direct employment opportunities for 5,162 persons.

Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma said, “As most of the proposals are from downstream and manufacturing, the units will boost economic activities in their respective areas through the generation of many indirect employment opportunities”.

The major approved projects included the following

Project Name Project Description Project Cost (Rs in Crores) Employment Potential District Fedders Electric and Engineering Limited Iron Ore Beneficiation plant 533.25 1,029 Sundargarh Envirocare Infrasolution Pvt Ltd DRI and Pellet with Beneficiation Plant and Ferro Alloy Plant 520.00 600 Sundargarh Arya Iron And Steel Company Pvt Ltd Setting Billet/ Color coated TMT and Filter Cake Handling System 175.75 600 Keonjhar CMR Eco Aluminium Pvt Ltd Liquid Aluminium Alloys Plant 101.00 200 Sambalpur Adani Enterprises Limited Datacenter facility offering cloud hosting services 500.00 200 Khordha Puspham Technologies Pvt Ltd Software development and digital platform for trading of commodities 50.00 250 Khordha Raj Rajeshwar Lalitha Tripursundari Pvt. Ltd Manufacturing High-grade Titanium slag and by-product Pig Iron 150.00 400 Ganjam Amrit Dhara Nutrifoods LLP Dairy products processing unit 59.48 152 Cuttack Jatak Jeevan Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Grain based Ethanol plant 61.30 60 Dhenkanal Smart Design Projects Private Limited Warehousing cum Logistic Park 52.37 315 Khordha Bharat Gas Resources Limited Natural Gas Regulating System and De Compressing Unit 50.00 11 Jajpur and Keonjhar district

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena, Additional Chief Secretary Water Resources Smt Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management Sri Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary Steel and Mines Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Energy Nikunjabihari Dhal, MD IPICOL Bhupendra Singh Poonia along with Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and senior officers of concerned departments participated in the discussions.