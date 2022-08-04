IndiGo introduces a global-first, innovative “Three-Point Disembarkation System” to mark its sixteenth anniversary

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, today introduced a new revolutionary Three Point Disembarkation process which will enable its customers to exit the aircraft faster than ever before. The new Three Point Disembarkation process will be carried out from two forward and one rear exit ramp, making IndiGo the first airline in the world to use this process.

This novel Three Point Disembarkation process will help IndiGo set new standards in customer experience on its 16th anniversary.

Description automatically generatedCommemorating the 16th anniversary of IndiGo, Ronojoy Dutta, CEO and Whole-time Director, said, “It brings us immense pride to be the first airline in the world to use a three-point system. At IndiGo, we constantly and dynamically keep reinventing our internal standards to enable a hassle-free customer experience as well as contributing to operational efficiencies for all stakeholders including airport operators and ground handling companies.”

At the historic occasion, Sanjeev Ramdas, Executive Vice President – IndiGo, said, “At IndiGo, we have always looked at newer ways to enhance our customer experience and make flying, as well as our ground operations, efficient and hassle-free. Adding a third ramp for disembarkation is a simple yet effective way to complete a smooth travel experience for our customers. We have always been known for setting new benchmarks in innovating travel and our 16th anniversary is the perfect occasion to make the experience a little sweeter for our customers – as they can get to work or meet their loved ones quicker.”

IndiGo has conducted trials and have received encouraging feedback from customers. The cabin crew shall make the necessary announcements to inform customers at the time of deboarding. This new disembarkation procedure will be implemented on IndiGo’s A320 and A321 fleet for flights arriving at remote stands at Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru airports to begin with, and will be progressively deployed across the network.