Odisha reports 836 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 836 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 4th August
New Positive Cases: 836
Of which 0-18 years: 169
In quarantine: 488
Local contacts: 348
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 9
3. Bargarh: 30
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 32
6. Boudh: 10
7. Cuttack: 20
8. Deogarh: 6
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 2
12. Jagatsinghpur: 4
13. Jajpur: 14
14. Jharsuguda: 16
15. Kalahandi: 25
16. Kandhamal: 16
17. Kendrapada: 7
18. Keonjhar: 8
19. Khurda: 117
20. Koraput: 17
21. Mayurbhanj: 55
22. Nawarangpur: 33
23. Nayagarh: 19
24. Nuapada: 21
25. Puri: 7
26. Rayagada: 9
27. Sambalpur: 62
28. Sonepur: 14
29. Sundargarh: 242
30. State Pool: 27
New recoveries: 979
Cumulative tested: 32744642
Positive: 1317309
Recovered: 1301930
Active cases: 6181