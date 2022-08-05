Odisha reports 836 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 836 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 4th August

New Positive Cases: 836

Of which 0-18 years: 169

In quarantine: 488

Local contacts: 348

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 30

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 32

6. Boudh: 10

7. Cuttack: 20

8. Deogarh: 6

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 2

12. Jagatsinghpur: 4

13. Jajpur: 14

14. Jharsuguda: 16

15. Kalahandi: 25

16. Kandhamal: 16

17. Kendrapada: 7

18. Keonjhar: 8

19. Khurda: 117

20. Koraput: 17

21. Mayurbhanj: 55

22. Nawarangpur: 33

23. Nayagarh: 19

24. Nuapada: 21

25. Puri: 7

26. Rayagada: 9

27. Sambalpur: 62

28. Sonepur: 14

29. Sundargarh: 242

30. State Pool: 27

New recoveries: 979

Cumulative tested: 32744642

Positive: 1317309

Recovered: 1301930

Active cases: 6181