Inauguration of Firing Range at Sri Sri University

Cuttack: Range firing is an important and compulsory training for all the NCC cadets. Weapon training is pivotal to NCC where cadets learn the art of shooting. This is done so that the fear of firearms can be removed from the minds of the cadets. The art of shooting teaches precision, accuracy, co-ordination of body movements, confidence and holistic development of a cadet which helps to make a better person in public.

On 03 Aug 22, at about 10:30 am a 50M short shooting range was inaugurated by Mr. Gaurav Sharma, Director Operations, Sri Sri University and Col. Rajneesh Kapoor, Group Commander, Cuttack NCC Group, Odisha at Sri Sri University under the aegis of NCC Directorate of Odisha and Sri Sri University, set up by 1 Odisha Bn NCC (Army) in partnership with Sri Sri University. Capt. (IN) Chandra Sekhar Panda (Retd), Director Student Affairs, Col. P K Choudhury, Commanding Officer 1 (O) Bn NCC and Dr. Anupam Dakua, CTO, Sri Sri University were present on this occasion and encouraged all. On this occasion many junior officers of 1 (O) Bn NCC with faculty and staff of Sri Sri University were present to mark the historic occasion.

This range will facilitate around 3000 NCC cadets from various Institutions within 100 kms radius of the University. 30 Cadets of 06 institutions participated in this inauguration programme and participated in firing of 22 deluxe rifle under the supervision of Mr. N B Thapa, Training JCO. Two cadets one boy and girl who fired maximum on bull were awarded the prizes by Mr. Gaurav Verma and Col. Rajneesh Kapoor.