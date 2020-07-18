Odisha Govt announced to provide monthly pension to family members of ASHA, Anganwadi Workers

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Friday announced to provide monthly pension to family members of the ASHA and Anganwadi Workers, who would succumb to Covid-19 while discharging their duties.

While Rs 7,500 per month would be given to the spouse or next of kin of deceased Anganwadi Workers, Rs 5,000 would be provided to the next of kin of deceased ASHA Workers.

“The spouse/ next of kin of deceased ASHA and working under Health and Family Welfare Department, who succumbs to Covid-19 in line of duty under active deployment by the state authorities, will continue to receive Rs 5,000 per month till the date he/she attains the age of 60 years,” said an order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner.

The Finance Department, in consultation with Departments of Woman and Child Development Department, Mission Shakti and Heath and Family Welfare Department, would issue detailed guidelines in this regard, the order stated.

