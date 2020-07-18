Odisha Govt brought ‘Grant of Goods Carriage Permit’ under the Right to Public Services Act

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has brought ‘Grant of Goods Carriage Permit’ under the Right to Public Services Act, 2012. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gave the necessary approval for this move on Friday.

With the inclusion of this subject under the Act, applicants can now get the permit for goods carriage within seven days of application with submission of valid documents and fees.

Notably, the Commerce & Transport Department has already been providing 31 services under the ORTPSA. With the new decision, the department would provide 32 services as per the Act.

