Odisha Governor inaugurates CHIASMA 2024 at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

In his first visit Governor Shri Raghubar Das wishes the national institute to be the nation’s top institute

Hundreds of students from different reputed institutes of the country witness the fest extravaganza

Bollywood sensation Mohit Chauhan and the witty Abhishek Upmanyu to set the stage on fire

Bhubaneswar : AIIMS Bhubaneswar has played a pivotal role during COVID pandemic. Youth of the country are in the forefront in fulfilling the true sense of Vikashit Bharat. Also, the young citizen of the nation is playing a significant role in start-up, khelo India and many other youth centric initiatives of Prime Minister of India, said Hon’ble Governor of Odisha Shri Raghubar Das on the occasion of inaugurating the student’s fest extravaganza CHIASMA 2024 at AIIMS Bhubaneswar today evening.

In his first visit to the national institute, Governor Shri Raghubar Das wishes AIIMS Bhubaneswar to be the nation’s top medical institution. Shri Das expresses happiness over inclusion of sports, culture and literature like events in CHIASMA. Amalgamation of students from different institutions of the nation will certainly make this mega event a grand success fulfilling the true sense of unity in diversity, added Hon’ble Governor.

Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas welcomed his excellency Governor of Odisha to the premiere health institute and conveyed about various successful achievements. Dr. Biswas also welcomed the students coming from other institutions into AIIMS Bhubaneswar and wished a great success of the four days fest.

Among others DEAN Dr. P R Mohapatra, MS Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, Registrar Dr. Debapriya Bandyopadhyay, DDA Rasmi Ranjan Sethy, students Union President Dibyajyoti Panda shared the dais with the Governor.

It may be noted here that one of the largest college fests in eastern India organized by the students Association of AIIMS Bhubaneswar will continue till 3rd March. Various institutes of national importance from all over the country have participated in this mega event to uphold their pride in various cultural, literary, sports, gaming and academic competitions.

Chiasma also boasts of a rich history of mega stars who have set the stage on fire and this year the Bollywood sensation Mohit Chauhan on 2nd March (Saturday) evening and the wittiest of them all Abhishek Upmanyu on 29th Feb (Thursday) are all set to set the air high.