State Level Coordination Meeting with different Enforcement Agencies held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary in view of the forthcoming General Elections2024 

Bhubaneswar: In view of the forthcoming General Elections2024, a State Level Coordination Meeting with different Enforcement Agencies of the State held today under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Sri Pradeep Ku Jena.

Chief Secretary stressed on taking strong action against the violators of law in a concerted effort to ensure that there is no law and order situation arises due to drug abuse, illegal drug trafficking and illegal arms trade during elections. The raids will be carried out in coordination with the Police Dept, Excise Dept, Forest Dept & Commercial Tax Dept.

Strict vigil will be maintained at Inter-State borders and police check posts. Smuggling of intoxicants such as liquor, ganja, bhang etc. will be strictly stopped. In the meeting, information was provided by the Odisha Police about various narcotics raids conducted before the elections in different non-election years.